Tension In Bhubaneswar Apartment For Using Lift To Take Pet Dog

Bhubaneswar: Tension ran high at Balaji Apartment in Jharpara area of Bhubaneswar on Thursday following the use of a lift of the apartment to carry a pet dog.

Daughter of one Amit Hans, who stays in the apartment, was reportedly standing outside the lift along with her pet dog to use the lift. However, the president of their society allegedly misbehaved with her claiming that she was not following the rules of the apartment.

When Amit Hans protested the president’s misbehaviuor, Secretary of the society, treasurer of the society Basant Nayak and his driver reportedly misbehaved him and tried to attack him.

Amit Hans and his family members filed a case with the Laxmisagar Police over the issue.

On the other hand, the president of the apartment’s society claimed that he banned Amit’s daughter to use the big lift to carry her pet dog and asked her to use the small lift for the same. When he protested, Amit and his family members allegedly attacked him.

Meanwhile, the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the apartment have been handed over to the police for investigation.