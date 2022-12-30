Urban Mo Seva Kendra inaugurated in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated an urban Mo Seva Kendra (MSK) here at Bapuji Nagar area of Bhubaneswar here today.

Patnaik inaugurated the Urban Mo Seva Kendra, which has been started with the support of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), in the presence of Minister Tusharkanti Behera, Mayor Sulochana Das, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Secretary, Electronics & IT, Manoj Kumar Mishra, Managing Director, Smart City, Chief Executive Officer, Smart City, and senior officials of OCAC.

People will get different digital services like farmer’s registration, employment registration, death and birth certificate, Aadhaar card, PAN card, Biju Swasthya Kalyan card, life certificate etc at the Urban Mo Seva Kendra.

The Urban Mo Seva Kendra has 4 general counters, 2 Aadhar counters, rest shed and waiting hall for the people.

The Electronics & IT Department and OCAC have made all official digital processes accessible under Odisha Government’s 5T initiative.