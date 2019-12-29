Upset over wife’s untimely death, man commits suicide in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: Failing to cope with the grief of wife’s untimely death a man committed suicide in a cremation ground in Bijamara village under Jaypatna police limits in Kalahandi district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Duryodhan Bag of the same village.

As per the report, Duryodhan who was under immense mental stress over his wife’s death in a disease around three months ago went to the village cremation ground late last night while all members in his family were asleep and hung himself from a tree by his wife’s saree.

Duryodhan’s death came to light this morning after some locals spotted his hanging body and called up police.

Police have seized the body of the deceased for autopsy and the case is being probed from all angles.