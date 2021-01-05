The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Reserve List, Marks Sheet of the final year candidates for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination IAS and Indian Forest Service IFS Recruitment 2019.

The list released by UPSC includes a total of candidates 89. One of them is Anjali Birla, younger daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Anjali’s role number is 0851876 and her number is 67 in the list.

Om Birla has two daughters, elder daughter Akanksha (a CA) and younger daughter Anjali who has been selected for the civil services. This was her first appearance.

“The result of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 was declared vide Press Note dated 04.08.2020 recommending 829 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against 927 vacancies,” said a notification issued by the UPSC.

“The Commission, in accordance with the Rule 16 (4) & (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules, was also maintaining a Consolidated Reserve List in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories,” it added.

The notification further said, “As sought by the Department of Personnel & Training, the Commission has now recommended 89 candidates which include 73 General, 14 OBC, 01 EWS, and 01 SC, to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2019. Particulars of these candidates are included herewith. The candidates so recommended will be intimated directly by the DOP&T.”

The candidature of the following 04 (four) candidates bearing Roll No. 0404736, 0835241, 2100323, and 6603686 are provisional, it revealed adding that the result of one candidate has been kept withheld.

Here is the complete list of the candidates selected and found a place in the Reserve List.