UPSC Reserve List 2021: Reservation List Of Civil Services Released, Lok Sabha Speaker’s Daughter Also Selected

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Reserve List, Marks Sheet of the final year candidates for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination IAS and Indian Forest Service IFS Recruitment 2019.

The list released by UPSC includes a total of candidates 89. One of them is Anjali Birla, younger daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Anjali’s role number is 0851876 and her number is 67 in the list.

Om Birla has two daughters, elder daughter Akanksha (a CA) and younger daughter Anjali who has been selected for the civil services. This was her first appearance.

“The result of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 was declared vide Press  Note  dated  04.08.2020  recommending  829  candidates  in  order  of  merit  for  appointment  to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against  927  vacancies,” said a notification issued by the UPSC.

“The  Commission,  in  accordance  with  the Rule  16  (4) &  (5)  of the  Civil  Services  Examination Rules, was also maintaining a Consolidated  Reserve  List in  order  of merit  below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories,” it added.

The notification further said, “As sought by the Department of Personnel & Training, the Commission has now recommended 89 candidates which include 73 General, 14 OBC, 01 EWS, and 01 SC, to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2019. Particulars of these candidates are included herewith.  The  candidates  so  recommended  will  be  intimated directly by the DOP&T.”

The  candidature  of the following  04  (four)  candidates bearing  Roll  No.  0404736,  0835241, 2100323, and 6603686 are provisional, it revealed adding that the result of one candidate has been kept withheld.

Here is the complete list of the candidates selected and found a place in the Reserve List.

