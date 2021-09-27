UPSC recruitment 2021: Apply soon for AE, ASO, Asst Director and other posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a latest notification and has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of various posts.

A total of 59 vacant posts of Assistant Engineer (AE), Civil Hydrographic Officer, Junior Technical Officer (JTO), Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer (PCHO), Assistant Survey Officer (ASO) and others will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

UPSC recruitment 2021 vacancy details

Important dates:

Notification issuance date: September 25, 2021

Last Date of Online Application: October 14, 2021

Last Date of submitting hard-copy of Application: October 15, 2021

UPSC recruitment 2021 vacant post

Assistant Engineer Electrical: 2

Assistant Engineer Mechanical: 3

Civil Hydrographic Officer: 2

Junior Technical Officer (JTO): 9

Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer (PCHO): 1

Assistant Engineer Grade I in Geological Survey of India: 7

Assistant Survey Officer in Geological Survey of India: 4

Stores Officer in Geological Survey of India: 1

Assistant Director: 30

UPSC recruitment 2021 age limit

The maximum age limit of the candidates who want to apply for the UPSC recruitment 2021 vacant posts is 30 years. However, the Upper age limit for JTO and PCHO posts is 35 years.

For more details check the official notice below.

UPSC recruitment 2021 Application fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25.

How to apply for UPSC recruitment 2021