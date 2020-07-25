UPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out: Several vacancies available; Check details

Are you looking for government jobs? Well then, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for various posts.

According to the UPSC notification, the application has been invited for 121 posts including Medical Officer/Research Officer, Assistant Engineer, Senior Scientific Officer and other posts.

Here are the job details:

Important Dates: 1) Last date for submission of application submission: August 13, 2020

2) Last date for printing of completely submitted online application: August 14, 2020

Name and Number of posts:

Medical Officer – 36 Posts

Assistant Engineer – 3 Posts

Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor – 60 Posts

Senior Scientific Officer – 21 Posts

Architect (Group A) – 1 Post

Age Limits

Medical Officer – 35 years

Assistant Engineer – 30 years

Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor -40 years

Senior Scientific Officer – 35 years

Architect (Group A) – 40 years

Monthly Salary:

The monthly salary for Medical Officer – Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial

The monthly salary for Assistant Engineer – Level-7 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group ‘B’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

The monthly salary for Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor -Level-11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. Central Health Services Teaching Specialist Sub-cadre, Group ‘A’.

The monthly salary for Senior Scientific Officer – Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

The monthly salary for Architect (Group A) – Rs. 15600-39100 + Grade Pay Rs.7600. (Pre-revised). General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

Application Fee:

No fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates

Rs 25 for Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020

The eligible and interested candidates can apply through the online mode on or before August 13, 2020, however, they need not to submit the same either by post or by hand the printouts of their online applications or any other document. They have to bring along with them the printouts of their online applications and the documents mentioned in the advertisement if called for an interview.

Interested Candidates can Click Here to know more details about the job.

Have a look at the Official Notification Here