UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application process started; Check details

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to many posts. Candidates who want to apply for these posts, must know that the application process has started from today.

According to the notification issued by the UPSC, these recruitments are being held for many posts including Assistant Engineer, Foreman, Senior Scientific Assistant.

Complete information related to the job on these posts like essential qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. are being given bellow.

Important Date:

Date of issue of official notifications: September 27, 2020

Last date for submission of application form: October 15, 2020

Vacancy details:

Two vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance)[Engineering Equipments] in Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence (OBC-01,UR-01).

Two vacancies for the post of Foreman (Computer Science) in Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence (SC-01,UR-01).

Three vacancies for the post of Senior Scientific Assistant (Computer) in Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence (SC-01,UR-02).

Two vacancies for the post of Senior Scientific Assistant (Electrical) in Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence (UR-02).

Ten vacancies for the post of Senior Scientific Assistant (Mechanical) in Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence (SC-03,ST-01,EWS-01,UR-05).

Ten vacancies for the post of Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Clinical Haematology). Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (ST-01, OBC-02,EWS01,UR-06).

Five vacancies for the post of Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Immuno-Haematology and Blood Transfusion) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (OBC-01,UR-04).

Two vacancies for the post of Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (UR-02).

Six vacancies for the post of Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Neonatology) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (SC-01,OBC-02,EWS-01,UR02).

Educational Qualifications:

The minimum educational qualification for applying to these posts has been determined to be a bachelor’s degree in engineering. Apart from this, the posts have been determined differently. For which the candidates see the notification, link of which is given bellow.

Post Details: Assistant Engineer, Foreman, Senior Scientific Assistant and Specialist Grade including many other posts – 42 vacant posts

Application Process:

Interested applicants for these posts can apply online through the official website upsc.gov.in. Before registering, candidates should download and read the notification from the given slide. Keep in mind that in case of any kind of error, the application can be canceled.

Application fee:

For general, OBC and economically weaker male candidates: Rs 25

Candidates of any other category will not have to pay any kind of application fee.

Click here for the official website.

Click here to read the official notification.