UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application Process For Various Posts Begins; Links Given, Apply Soon

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has sought online applications for recruitment for 35 vacancies for various posts including Public Health Specialist Grade-III, Assistant Professor, Tutor, Medical Officer, Staff Nurse and Assistant Director. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting official website upsc.gov.in on or before December 3.

Public Health Specialist Grade III, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare – 17 Vacancies

Should have MBBS degree from a recognized institute. Also, there should be a post graduate degree or diploma in the relevant specialty or super specialty.

After obtaining a post-graduate diploma, a minimum of three years of experience in a special qualification should be obtained after obtaining a first postgraduate degree or 5 years in a specialty.

Assistant Professor / Senior. Tutor, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare – 1 Vacancies

Master’s degree in nursing of a recognized university or equivalent. (ii) Registered Nurse and Midwife

About 5 years of experience in nursing, with 3 years either in public health education or nursing service.

Medical Officer, Farakka Barrage Project, Water Resources Department, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Water Power – 2 Vacancies

Should have medical qualification and two years of professional experience in a recognized institute.

Staff Nurse, Farakka Barrage Project, Water Resources Department, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Hydropower: 2 Vacancies

Must have passed 10 + 2 examination from a recognized board or university and a grade ‘A’ (three years) diploma / certificate in general nursing and midwifery or a degree in nursing from a recognized university or institute.

Assistant Director, Ministry of Tourism: 13 Vacancies

Should have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

Should have three years of experience in the field of public relations or publicity or administrative work, including two years of experience in the field of central government or state government or union territories or public sector undertakings or universities or recognized research institutes or semi-tourism and hospitality sectors. Should have experience of working in a government or statutory or autonomous organization or recognized educational institution or listed private organization.

Desirable: Foreign language course (other than English) should have diploma or certificate for a minimum period of six months.

Candidates can click on the link to go through the Official Notification.

They can apply directly here: Link to Apply .