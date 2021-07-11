UPSC Principal Recruitment 2021: Applications for 363 posts invited, check details

Good news for the job seekers as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has resumed the online application process for principal recruitment 2021. It is to be noted here that the application window was closed in May.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply now at the official website of UPSC (link given below) for the principal in the Directorate of Education, Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi.

“It is for information of all concerned that the recruitment process, for recruitment to (363) three hundred sixty-three [208 Male & 155 Female] vacancies for the post of Principal in the Directorate of Education, Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi advertised vide Commission’s ‘Indicative Advertisement No.07/2021 published in the Employment News on 24-04-2021 with closing date as 13-05-2021, has now been reactivated,” said the official notification.

The candidates can apply for the posts till July 29, 2021.

UPSC Principal Recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have a master’s degree from a recognized University/Institute or a bachelor of education from a recognized university/institute along with ten years’ experience of teaching (Vice Principal/ Post Graduate Teacher/ Trained Graduate Teacher). The aspirant should not exceed the upper age limit of 50 years.

Age Limits: The age limit for the post has been given in the advertisement. For certain age concessions admissible to various categories please go through the instruction regarding Concessions & Relaxations.

Application Fee:

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card.

No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Applications without the prescribed fee would not be considered and summarily rejected. No representation against such rejection would be entertained.

Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstance nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

How to apply for UPSC Principal Recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website of UPSC.

On the homepage, click on the link for online applications

A new page will open where you will have to click on UPSC principal recruitment 2021

Fill in the required details, valid email id and mobile number

After completing, re-login to the portal by using the registered username and password and proceed to the online application

After entering all the details, upload the documents and pay the application fee of Rs 25

Candidates are advised to download a copy and take a printout of the online application form.

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here to read the notification