UPSC new notification: Registration for jobs on these posts starts, check how to apply

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for enrollment in National Defense Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (II). As per the academic calendar this exam will be held on 5th September, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through official website upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The application for the exam can be done till 6 pm of June 29, 2021. The candidates who will clear the UPSC NDA exam will be called for SSB interview. After completion of the process selected candidates will be recruited for Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) for further training in the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Air Force Wings of NDA.

Candidates having class 12th pass or equivalent education can apply for this exam. Candidate must be at least 18 years of age to apply.

Please note that the application fee will be Rs 100. However, reserved candidates will be given relaxation in fee payment.

You can apply through the following ways:

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Then click on ‘Online application for various posts.’

Step 3: Then click on the registration link.

Step 4: Now fill all the required information.

Step 5: Upload your photo and signature in prescribed size.

Step 6: After that deposit the fee and click on submit.

Step 7: Keep the given registration number handy.

Click here to read the official notification.