UPSC CSE 2022: Pranita Dash from Odisha AIR 42

Bhubaneswar: Pranita Dash from Odisha has cracked the civil services examinations and scored All India Rank of 42.

Dash according to reports, has cleared in the Civil Services Examinations 2022 in her first attempt. She is pursuing her MPhil from Cambridge University. Pranita had completed her graduation from St Xavier’s in Kolkata.

She prepared for civil service exams with the help of coaching and mocks tests and mock interviews. She has advised students preparing for the exams to be confident and choose the subject that they love.

She further added that she was asked a number of off beat questions in the interview a few of which she answered and a few of which she humbly passed.

This year girls have dominated the top positions with Ishita Kishore followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the civil services mains final results 2022 today. Candidates can check their respective results from the official website — upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CSE preliminary exam was held on June 5, 2022 and the results of the examination were released on June 22. The main examination was conducted from September 16 to 25, and the results were declared on December 6. The interviews concluded on May 18.

Meanwhile, the UPSC is set to conduct the CSE 2023 prelims on May 28. The admit cards for the exam have been released on the official website.