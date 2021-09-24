UPSC Civil Services Final Results 2020 declared, Shubham Kumar secures 1st rank

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the UPSC Civil Services Final Results 2020 this evening.

A total number of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment to (i) Indian Administrative Service, (ii) Indian Foreign Service, (iii) Indian Police Service, and (iv) Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B.’

Shubham Kumar has secured the all-India No. 1 rank while Jagrati Awasthi has secured the second position, Ankita Jain has got the third rank.

It is to be noted here that the written exam of Civil Services Examination, 2020 held by the Union Public Service Commission in January, 2021 and the interviews for Personality Test held in August-September, 2021.

