UPSC Civil Services Exam Final Results Out: Two From Odisha Abhishek Saraf & Sanjita Mohapatra In Top Ten

Bhubaneswar: In a matter of great pride for the people of entire Odisha, two candidates from the State have made it to the top ten ranking of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services exam, result of which has been declared today.

According to Abhishek Saraf has secured the eighth position while Sanjita Mohapatra has got the tenth position in the list of top ten rankers.

Here is the list of the top ten rankers:

Pradeep Singh

Jatin Kishore

Pratibha Verma

Himanshu Jain

Jeydev C S

Vishakha Yadav

Ganesh Kumar Baskar

Abhishek Saraf

Ravi Jain

Sanjita Mohapatra

Apart from Abhishek Saraf and Sanjita Mohapatra, several other candidates from Odisha like Anshuman Raj (107), Anup Das (120), Shailaja Das (190), Rahul Mishra (202), Hema Nayak (225), Arushi Mishra (229), Asish Das (291), Ankit Shankar Mishra (294), Sonali Mishra (300), Divya Mishra (312), Arghya Patnaik (361) and Jubin Mohapatra (379) also have cleared the exam.

If you are willing to check the results of anyone click here.