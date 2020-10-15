UPSC CDS II Admit Card 2020: Exam admit card released, download this way

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for UPSC CDS 2 exam on its official website. Those candidates who want to appear in this exam. They can now download their admit card by visiting the official website upsc.gov.in. Apart from this, a direct link is also being given further in the news, you can easily download through it.

Let us know that the date of November 08, 2020 has been set for conducting this exam. A total of 344 posts will be filled through UPSC CDS 2 examination by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates follow the given steps to download their admit card.

How to download UPSC CDS 2 admit card

Step 1: Go to UPSC official website upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the UPSC CDS 2 admit card.

Step 3: Now read all the necessary instructions given on the new page in front of you.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and registration number.

Step 5: Now click on submit button.

Step 6: You will have your admit card on the screen, download it.

Step 7: Keep a printout safe for further processing

