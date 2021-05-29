The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of more than 3000 posts.

Through the selection process, a total of 3620 posts of 15 Specialists including Pediatrician, General Surgeon, Gynecologist will be recruited.

The application process has started since May 28. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission (link given below).

Details of UPPSC Recruitment 2021:

Important Dates:

Starting date for submission of application form: May 28, 2021

Last date for submission of application form: June 25, 2021

Last date for submission of application fee: June 25, 2021

Name and number of posts:

Total number of posts: 3620

Pediatrician (Pediatrician) – 600 Gynecologist (obstetrician)- 590 Anesthetist – 590 General Surgeon – 590 General Physician – 590 Ophthalmologist – 75 Orthopedician – 75 ENT Specialist – 75 Dermatologist – 75 Psychiatrist – 75 Radiologist – 75 Pathologist 75 Forensic Specialist – 75 Public Health Specialist – 30 Microbiologist – 30

Application fee: Candidates of general and OBC category will have to pay a fee of Rs 105. An application fee of Rs 65 has been fixed for SC-ST and Rs 25 for Divyang.

Age limit: On 1 July 2021, the minimum age of the candidate should be 21 years and maximum age of 40 years.

Educational Qualification: Candidates having Graduation in relevant subject from any recognized university can apply for this.

Selection process: Applicants will be selected on the basis of written examination.

Salary: Selected applicants will be paid salaries ranging from Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700.

Click here for the official website.

Click here for the notification in Hindi.

Click here for the notification in English.

Click here for the application link.