UPPSC Recruitment 2020: Online Application For More Than 300 Posts Underway; Read Details Here

UPPSC Recruitment 2020: Online Application For More Than 300 Posts Underway; Read Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued a notification to fill up more than three hundred vacancies in various departments. The Commission has vacancies for the posts of Assistant Professor in various subjects in the Department of Higher Education, the posts of Assistant Architect in PWD, Department of Medical Education (Allopathy) and Medical Education (Homeopathy) etc.

Candidates will have to apply online for the jobs left in these various departments. The online application process has started. Candidates can apply online till December 24.

These vacancies are 2 posts of Assistant Radio Officer in Police Department (Radio Service), 128 posts of Assistant Professor in various subjects in Higher Education Department, 3 posts of Assistant Architect in PWD, 61 posts in Medical Education Department (Allopathy), Administrative Reform Directorate In this, 4 posts of Research Officer and 130 posts of Medical Education (Homeopathy) have been removed.

Information of 128 posts of Assistant Professor

Economics – 5

History – 6

Urdu-2

English-10

Mathematics-7

Home Science-1

Zoology-5

Philosophy-1

Geography-4

Physics-2

Psychology – 5

Chemistry-4

Political Science – 8

Botany-13

Commerce – 21

Education-5

Sociology-15

Sanskrit – 8

Hindi – 8

Here is the detail of other posts

Description of the posts of Assistant Professor of Allopathy

Anaesthesiology – 2

Skin and BD-2,

Aphthalmology-1

INT-1

Indocrinology-3

Urology-5

Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery-5

Stipendiary cum cum master-1

Psychiatry – 2

Cardiology-4

Epidemologist cum master-1

PMR-2

Pediatrics Surgery-3

Surgical Oncology-3

The interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website and read the notification here.