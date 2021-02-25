UPHESC Recruitment 2021: Online Application For More Than 2000 Vacancies Begins; Check Details

By WCE 3
UPPSC Recruitment 2020: Online Application For More Than 300 Posts Underway; Read Details Here

Candidates with a Master’s Degree can get a government job. The online process to apply for more than 2000 vacant posts started from today. The Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) had earlier issued a notification in this regard.

The selected candidates will be appointed as Assistant Professor in various departments in the state’s Aided Colleges.

Vacancy Details:

Important Dates:

Beginning of online application: February 25, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: March 26, 2021

Dates for depositing application fee: Between Feb 25 to March 26, 2021

Exam Date: 26 May 2021

Name and number of posts:

Assistant Professor: 2002 posts

Educational Qualification: The candidates who want to be appointed as Assistant Professors must have a Master Degree in Related Subject with Minimum 55% Marks. Besides, they must have cleared the NET / SET/SLET exams.

Age Limit: All the candidates should be 62 years of age. However, there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government rules.

How to apply: The candidates can apply online from today (February 25) to March 26, 2021 at uphesc.org. They can take a printout of the online application for future reference.

Read the official notification here:

UPHESC Recruitment 2021

Click here to visit the official website.

You might also like
Nation

Delhi High Court To Hear Fresh Petition On 2020 National Capital Riots On March 26

Nation

Central Government Issues Guidelines For Ott And Social Media Platforms

State

Major Fire Breaks Out Near Petrol Pump In Phulnakhara Of Odisha

State

Youth Allegedly Kills Himself In Balangir District Of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.