UPHESC Recruitment 2021: Online Application For More Than 2000 Vacancies Begins; Check Details

Candidates with a Master’s Degree can get a government job. The online process to apply for more than 2000 vacant posts started from today. The Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) had earlier issued a notification in this regard.
The selected candidates will be appointed as Assistant Professor in various departments in the state’s Aided Colleges.
Vacancy Details:
Important Dates:
Beginning of online application: February 25, 2021
Last date for submission of online application: March 26, 2021
Dates for depositing application fee: Between Feb 25 to March 26, 2021
Exam Date: 26 May 2021
Name and number of posts:
Assistant Professor: 2002 posts
Educational Qualification: The candidates who want to be appointed as Assistant Professors must have a Master Degree in Related Subject with Minimum 55% Marks. Besides, they must have cleared the NET / SET/SLET exams.
Age Limit: All the candidates should be 62 years of age. However, there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government rules.
How to apply: The candidates can apply online from today (February 25) to March 26, 2021 at uphesc.org. They can take a printout of the online application for future reference.
Read the official notification here:
Click here to visit the official website.