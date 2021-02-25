UPHESC Recruitment 2021: Online Application For More Than 2000 Vacancies Begins; Check Details

Candidates with a Master’s Degree can get a government job. The online process to apply for more than 2000 vacant posts started from today. The Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) had earlier issued a notification in this regard.

The selected candidates will be appointed as Assistant Professor in various departments in the state’s Aided Colleges.

Vacancy Details:

Important Dates:

Beginning of online application: February 25, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: March 26, 2021

Dates for depositing application fee: Between Feb 25 to March 26, 2021

Exam Date: 26 May 2021

Name and number of posts:

Assistant Professor: 2002 posts

Educational Qualification: The candidates who want to be appointed as Assistant Professors must have a Master Degree in Related Subject with Minimum 55% Marks. Besides, they must have cleared the NET / SET/SLET exams.

Age Limit: All the candidates should be 62 years of age. However, there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government rules.

How to apply: The candidates can apply online from today (February 25) to March 26, 2021 at uphesc.org. They can take a printout of the online application for future reference.

Read the official notification here:

Click here to visit the official website.