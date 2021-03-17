Bhubaneswar: Deceased Congress leader Lulu Mohaptra’s daughter Upasna Mohapatra and his son-in-law Subharansu Biswal have been allegedly accused for destruction of private property and attacking a tenant in Bhubaneswar.

The couple had reportedly bought a home in Nayapalli area in which the tenant, a businessman had been staying.

According to reports, Tanya Ray, daughter of the Pranab Ray, the tenant of the home has alleged that on Tuesday a group of 50 men along with two women suddenly started abusing them and broke into their house. Upasna and Subharanshu ordered the goons to vandalize their property, added Tanya.

Thereafter, Tanya locked herself inside the house along with her mother and brother and immediately reported about the incident to the Nayapalli police.

When Tanya stepped out of the room to check the situation, she saw her injured father, Pranab sitting near the door gheraoed by the gang. They were constantly bashing him with rods and Upasna allegedly abused him using filthy language.

Tanya also alleged that the goons attacked her mother and made sexual advances towards her.

The goons made Pranab write a compromise letter at gunpoint and forced the family to vacate the house as soon as possible.

Tanya lodged an FIR with the Nayapalli police against Upasna Mohapatra her husband Subharansu Biswal, and the goons.