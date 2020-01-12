UP Woman Makes Srimandir Interior Picture Viral On Facebook

Puri: Despite all restrictions on photography, a woman tourist from Uttar Pradesh has clicked photos inside the premises of Sri Jagannath temple here and later made it viral on social media.

The incident came to light after a few photos of flag tying ritual taken from the inner premises of the temple surfaced on the Facebook account of one Nidhi Sukhla of Barabanki area in Uttar Pradesh. A video showing the same content was also uploaded to her Facebook account.

The photograph sparked a sharp reaction among the devotees who criticised the porous arrangement at the temple and demanded an inquiry into the incident.

As per reports Police is investigating into the matter.

Notably, the ‘no photography’ rule inside the Sri Mandir had been violated on a number of occasions in the past.