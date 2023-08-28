Up-skilling program held at Maharshi Women’s College

Bhubaneswar: Education and Exposure are two most important parts that shapes a student’s future. To prepare students for a brighter tomorrow, we must train them from today itself. On Monday, a training program based on up-skilling students in variable courses has started in Maharishi women’s College.

The up-skilling program is conducted by ThinkZone, an Initiative to train the young minds with 21st century skills such as Communication, Digital skills, financial literacy, micro-entrepreneurship and more.

The event was graced by the presence of Akash Dasnayak, the Chairperson of ‘Mo College’ where he enlightened students the importance of observing Knowledge and advanced skills to cope up in this modern era. He also emphasized on comprehensive development we can make in our own Institution by joining hands together with ‘Mo College Abhijan’.

‘’Competition is everywhere right now. And students of my state having full potential to be the best but for that we must go in the right direction. To be extraordinary we must get-out from our comfort zone and walk that extra mile’’ he said while addressing students.

Binayak Acharya, CEO of ThinkZone also shared his view regarding the training program and how it can set a benchmark glorifying the future era of education in Odisha.

‘Mo College’ coordinator Swapna Sahu, Maharshi Women’s college principal Dr. Sushree Rekha Mohanty along with Chaitali Shome (SM, IEC & PR coordinator) and Aditya Choudhury of ‘Mo College’ were present during the entire event.

A month back the MoU was signed between MCAPS and ThinkZone keeping an eye to train students for a better and skilled future.