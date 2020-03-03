Dantewada: Love knows no bounds, and this was proved by an unusual couple who were ex-maoists.

Ex- Maoists Madkom Madajar and Aieti of Dantewada district of Chattisgarh took nuptial vows in a ceremony organised by Dantewada Police and District Administration.

The couple met each other when they were in Maoist camps. They developed mutual feelings of love there. But as marriage is prohibited in the maoist camps, the couple fled from the camp and took their wedding vows.

The couple has thanked Dantewada police and district administration for the support.