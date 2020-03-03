unusual love

Unusual love: Ex Maoist couple from Dantewada take wedding vows

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 16

Dantewada: Love knows no bounds, and this was proved by an unusual couple who were ex-maoists.

Ex- Maoists Madkom Madajar and Aieti of Dantewada district of Chattisgarh took nuptial vows in a ceremony organised by Dantewada Police and District Administration.

Related News

Auto-rickshaw owner fined Rs 30,500 for traffic violations…

Maoist with Rs 8 lakh bounty surrenders in Chhattisgarh

2 BMC vehicles fined Rs 32,500 under MV Act in Bhubaneswar

3 minor boys critically hurt in battery explosion in Ganjam

The couple met each other when they were in Maoist camps. They developed mutual feelings of love there. But as marriage is prohibited in the maoist camps, the couple fled from the camp and took their wedding vows.

The couple has thanked Dantewada police and district administration for the support.

You might also like
State

Auto-rickshaw owner fined Rs 30,500 for traffic violations in Odisha’s Sambalpur

State

Maoist with Rs 8 lakh bounty surrenders in Chhattisgarh

State

2 BMC vehicles fined Rs 32,500 under MV Act in Bhubaneswar

State

3 minor boys critically hurt in battery explosion in Ganjam

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.