Unsigned agreement paper reveals shocking details about deceased Paralakhemundi ACF and his wife

Paralakhemundi: Every single passing day, new information related to Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Saumya Ranjan Mohapatra and his wife Bidyabharati Panda is coming to the light and thus the mystery behind the ACF’s death deepens further.

One such shocking piece of information about the couple has now come to the fore as an unsigned agreement paper between the deceased and his wife has surfaced. Saumya’s family members provided the agreement paper to the police.

According to the agreement dated July 9, 2021, the ACF was to transfer his entire salary and properties to his wife.

“I Saumya Ranjan Mohapatra aged 31, son of Abhiram Mohapatra of At- Begunia, Po- Khaira, Dist- Balasore, Pin- 756048, Odisha presently working as Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), in Odisha Forest department, hereby write my financial agreement. I am writing this agreement freely and under no duress, I am of sound mental and physical health and in a position to comprehend what I write in this agreement,” said that agreement letter, which has not been signed by anyone.

“As on today, I get a net monthly Salary of around 58000/- I would like to declare that tall the property along with the salary what I have now and what property I will accrue in the future is now onwards belong to my wife Bidyaharati Panda, whose date of birth is 8th May, 1997, daughter of Dr. Shreehari Panda. She resides at- Begunia, Po- Khaira, Distr- Balasore, Pin- 756048, Odisha. From this day Friday, July 9, 2021 onwards she will be the owner of the above said properties and salaries,” it added.

Meanwhile, deceased Soumya’s father Abhiram Mohapatra submitted a memorandum to the Odisha DGP. In the memorandum, he alleged the involvement of a lady IIC of Gajapati who is an acquaintance of ACFO’s wife.

Abhiram also demanded an investigation claiming that the lady IIC had stopped the ambulance carrying ACFO to the hospital for almost an hour. Besides, he demanded a lie detection test of ACF’s wife Bidyabharati Panda, Paralakhemundi DFO Keshari Behera, and cook Manmath Kamba.