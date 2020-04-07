Malkangiri: Unseasonal rains and hailstorms lashed the district headquarters town here in Odisha on Tuesday.

Several houses have been damaged and many trees are uprooted due to the rainfall.

Most affected areas include Durgagudi, Lathiaguda, Ashribad colony, Bandabakliguda, Tekabada Sahi in the town.

Besides, Rabi crops of hundreds of farmers were also damaged in the region.

Meanwhile, the fire brigade officials have been engaged to clear the roadway s , which had been blocked due to the fall of trees.

The local Tehsil officials visited the affected area s and took stock of the situation.