Unrest in Charampa college of Bhadrak centered around passing of lewd remarks

Bhadrak: The students of Charampa College in Bhadrak district of Odisha have staged a protest on Wednesday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, a few non-college students had passed lewd remarks and unwelcoming comments to a college student on Tuesday.

The college students strongly protested against this and have staged an agitation in this regard. They have demanded strict action is this regard.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

