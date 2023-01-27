Unnatural increase in temperature throughout Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Weather in the state is rapidly changing. Cold has all but vanished from the state. Even in January the temperature is rising rapidly in the state. Heat is increasing and the sun is beating down on many cities.

The temperature is staying three to four degrees over the normal temperature that is expected during this time of the year. The daytime temperature has increased in various places. The temperature was over 32 degrees in 17 cities. The highest temperature yesterday was recorded in Sundergarh at 34 degrees.

Similarly, the temperature in capital city Bhubaneswar was at 32.9 degrees. No major change is being expected in the minimum temperature for the next four to five days, MeT Bhubaneswar has said. The sea wind is not affecting the atmosphere as of now, due to which the temperature is increasing in the state. The temperature during the day is expected to keep rising in the coming days.