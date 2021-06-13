Bhubaneswar: The ongoing lockdown restriction imposed in Odisha to contain the COVID-19 is likely to be withdrawn. The State government is reportedly reviewing the situation to take a final decision in this regard.

According to sources, the Sate government is reportedly planning to withdraw the lockdown restriction in those districts where the COVID positivity rate is below 10 per cent.

However, the lockdown restrictions are likely to continue in nine districts where the positivity rate is more than 10 per cent, said the sources adding that Jajpur, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Nayagarh and Rayagada districts are in the list where the lockdown restrictions likely to continue.

The State government is likely to impose different restrictions in different districts as per the requirements.

It is to be noted here that the lockdown restriction is ending on June 17, 2021.