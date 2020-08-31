Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government, in its fresh guidelines for Covid-19 management, on Monday said that the lockdown in the state will continue in the containment zones till September 30.

Lockdown in Containment Zones

i. Lockdown shall be enforced within the Containment Zones till 30th September.

ii. Local Authorities i.e., District Collector/ Municipal Commissioner shall demarcate containment zones in accordance with the guidelines of MoHFW, Government of India/ H&FW Department, Government of Odisha. The Containment Zones will be notified by the respective District Collectors/ Municipal Commissioners and information will be shared with MoHFW. The notification shall be uploaded by the District Collector and by the State on their websites.

iii. In the Containment Zones, only essential activities will be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining the supply of essential goods and services. There shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required. Guidelines of MoHFW/ H&FW Department, Government of Odisha shall be taken into consideration for the above purpose.

