Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Friday informed that Odisha government has decided to collect higher penalty from the violators of COVID-19 guidelines.

While addressing the people this evening, Tripathy said that people who will not wear masks will have to pay a fine of Rs 1000 for first two offences and Rs 5000 penalty for subsequent violation.

The Chief Secretary also said that Rs 10,000 penalty will be collected from business/shop owners who violate the social distancing norms. Besides, the premises of the establishment will also be sealed. No congregation of more than 10 individuals will be permitted in public places.

Marriage congregations of more than 50 persons will lead to a penalty of Rs 10,000 and stringent action will also be taken against the groom, bridegroom and their family members and also against the organisers.

The Chief Secretary begun his press meet saying that we have to reopen further to normalise economic activity & livelihoods.

He also said that the COVID positivity rate declining in Odisha and the discharge rate is also improving.