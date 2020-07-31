no entry to Odisha! Returnees will be arrested if escape from quarantine centres

Unlock 3 in Odisha: Hefty Fines Will Be Collected from COVID-19 Guidelines Violators  

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Friday informed that Odisha government has decided to collect higher penalty from the violators of COVID-19 guidelines.

While addressing the people this evening, Tripathy said that people who will not wear masks will have to pay a fine of Rs 1000 for first two offences and Rs 5000 penalty for subsequent violation.

The Chief Secretary also said that Rs 10,000 penalty will be collected from business/shop owners who violate the social distancing norms. Besides, the premises of the establishment will also be sealed. No congregation of more than 10 individuals will be permitted in public places.

Marriage congregations of more than 50 persons will lead to a penalty of Rs 10,000 and stringent action will also be taken against the groom, bridegroom and their family members and also against the organisers.

The Chief Secretary begun his press meet saying that we have to reopen further to normalise economic activity & livelihoods.

He also said that the COVID positivity rate declining in Odisha and the discharge rate is also improving.

You might also like
State

Banks Will Be Closed For 17 Days In August; Here’s The Full List Of Holiday

State

128 more test positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours; Tally mounts to…

State

Odisha CM inaugurates plasma bank at IGH in Rourkela

State

Services Of These Trains Extended Up To August 12; Check Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.