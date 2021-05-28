Universities, Degree Colleges In Odisha To Reopen After Summer Vacation On June 1

Bhubaneswar: The Universities and degree colleges under the Higher Education Department of the Odisha government will start commencing from June 1 after summer vacation.

Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Saswat Mishra informed to heads of all Higher Education Institutions via a letter on Friday.

The letter read, “The summer vacation as declared by this department will come to an end on May 31, 2021. After end of summer vacation, the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) shall resume functioning as per the earlier guidelines.”

Earlier on May 4 the Odisha government announced summer vacation for all higher educational institutions in the state from May 5 to May 31.

As per the order, no online classes or examinations were held during the period.