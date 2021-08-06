Universities and Colleges to reopen in Odisha from August 16

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday decided to reopen universities and colleges from August 16, 2021.

As per a notification issued by the Higher Education Department, the Universities and Colleges will open for physical classroom teaching from August 16, 2021 for the Post Graduate (PG) first year and Under Graduate (UG), Pre-Final year students.

As per previous announcements, the examinations for PG and UG Final Year students will be held in online mode.

Universities and Colleges (under Higher Education Dept) will open for physical classroom teaching (and for hostel accommodation) from 16.08.21 for PG First Year and UG Pre-Final Year students. Exams for PG/UG Final Year students will be held in online mode as planned earlier. — ଉଚ୍ଚଶିକ୍ଷା ବିଭାଗ, ଓଡିଶା ସରକାର 🇮🇳 (@DHE_Odisha) August 6, 2021



On Thursday, the Odisha government also allowed reopening of schools for Class IX students across the State. The students will also attended physical classes from August 16.