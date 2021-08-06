Universities and Colleges to reopen in Odisha from August 16

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday decided to reopen universities and colleges from August 16, 2021.

As per a notification issued by the Higher Education Department, the Universities and Colleges will open for physical classroom teaching from August 16, 2021 for the Post Graduate (PG) first year and Under Graduate (UG), Pre-Final year students.

As per previous announcements, the examinations for PG and UG Final Year students will be held in online mode.


On Thursday, the Odisha government  also allowed reopening of schools for Class IX students across the State. The students will also attended physical classes from August 16.

