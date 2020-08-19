‘United For Justice’ A Twitter Page Where You Can Support Sushant Singh Rajput

Bhubaneswar: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has created an official Twitter page named ‘United For Justice’ with a picture of the late actor Sushant. The family has dedicated the page to his fans and friends.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, allowed the CBI to investigate in the death case of the Bollywood actor.

Earlier in the day, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti thanked the judiciary for the decision and expressed gratitude to her ‘extended family’ for the relentless and tough fight to seek a CBI probe in the death case of the late actor.

Shweta Singh Kirti said that the judgment marks the first step towards victory in the case. She had also called this verdict of the apex court as ‘a step towards truth’.