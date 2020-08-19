‘United For Justice’ A Twitter Page Where You Can Support Sushant Singh Rajput

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has created an official Twitter page named ‘United For Justice’ with a picture of the late actor Sushant. The family has dedicated the page to his fans and friends.

 

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, allowed the CBI to investigate in the death case of the Bollywood actor.

United For Justice Sushant Singh Rajput

Earlier in the day, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti thanked the judiciary for the decision and expressed gratitude to her ‘extended family’ for the relentless and tough fight to seek a CBI probe in the death case of the late actor. 

Shweta Singh Kirti said that the judgment marks the first step towards victory in the case. She had also called this verdict of the apex court as ‘a step towards truth’.

You might also like
State

Money Extortion Racket Busted In Odisha’s Cuttack, 4 Aides Of Sakil Arrested

State

Minor girl hangs self for love in Odisha’s capital

State

Forest Ranger Abhaya Kumar Jena Arrested By Odisha Vigilance Sleuths Today

State

Section 144 Imposed In Parts Of Odisha’s Sambalpur

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

https://kalingatv.com/

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7