Unitary University status for Khallikote Autonomous University

Berhampur: Odisha Higher Education announced Khallikote Autonomous University into Unitary University.

The Odisha Higher Education Secretary Sashwat Mishra announced Khallikote Autonomous University as Unitary University.

Khallikote Autonomous College is one of the oldest and famous colleges in the state has a rich academic tradition. Many of its alumni have established themselves in various fields.

Unitary university status to this college has fulfilled the aspirations of the people of southern Odisha. It will usher in a new academic journey promoting research, new studies relevant to current times.