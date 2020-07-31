Bhubaneswar: The Unit-4 market and markets operating in the adjacent area will reopen today,informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The order issued by BMC’s Zonal Deputy Commissioner, South East Zone stated that Unit-4 Market and markets operating adjacent to it are allowed to open from 31st July onwards.

The order said that all vendor associations of Unit-4 Market have submitted an undertaking to adhere to all the guidelines issued by the Government of India, Government of Odisha and BMC relating to social distancing.

Social distancing and Mask-wearing will be made compulsory and strictly followed by the traders.

It further said that the market and its adjacent areas have been sanitized by BMC multiple times during the closure period, said a BMC official.

The market & its adjoining areas were declared containment zones and closed on July 16 for 14 days after detection of multiple COVID 19 cases in the area.