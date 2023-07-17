Unit-2 Market building in Bhubaneswar closed for indefinite period!

Bhubaneswar: The highly popular shopping destination Unit-2 Market building in Bhubaneswar has been closed for an indefinite period from Monday, said reports.

The Market Building Shop Owners Association had issued a warning stating that the Bhubaneswar market building will be closed if the dispute between the association and make shift stall owners remains unresolved.

The association had further announced its plans to protest outside the City Mayor’s and Commissioner’s houses if no decision is taken within a span of three days.

This comes after a longstanding dispute between the shopkeepers and makeshift stall owners at Unit 2 Market building.

The shop owners have been facing a lot of problems due to the presence of the makeshift stalls. Apart from this, the stalls are creating unavoidable problems at the Bhubaneswar Market Building,

The Central Market Association has allegedly accused some BMC (Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation) officials for shielding the makeshift stall owners on account of taking commission from them.

This conflict has disrupted the functioning of Market building numerous times, resulting in temporary closures of the place several times in the past.

Theowners of the permanent shops have taken up the matter with BMC numerous times in the past. However, no step has been taken so far in resolving it, hence the market has been closed for an an definite period starting from today.