Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a closure notice of entire Unit-1 market on September 13 in view of NTA NEET-UG Examination 2020.

According to BMC, in order to avoid public congregation keeping in view of pandemic COVID-19 scenario, the entire Unit-1 haat, both wholesale and retail sale shall be closed on 13.09.2020 (Sunday) as NTA NEET-UG Examination 2020 will be held on 13th Sep,2020 From 11 AM till 5 PM at Mother’s Public School.