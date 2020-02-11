Cuttack: As the eviction drive for expansion of SCB Medical College and Hospital continues, Cuttack continues to show its solidarity and salute worthy spirit.

The residents of the ‘Silver City’, have shown their support and cooperation with the authorities in a novel manner.

They have voluntarily shifted/relocated the deities of a temple in Jobra area.

This act is truly laudable and praiseworthy and goes a long way in proving and celebrating the positive spirit of the denizens.

As a senior Cuttack official puts it, “Heartening to see the response…We salute the spirit of Cuttack”