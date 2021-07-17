Unique protest! Odisha Student Congress workers hold funeral procession of bike over fuel price hike

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of student Congress workers held a unique protest rally here on Saturday. The protesters held a funeral procession of a bike over fuel price hike from the Congress Bhawan to Mahatma Gandhi Marg here.

Under the leadership of Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress president Smruti Ranjan Lenka the party workers held the funeral procession of a bike over price hike of petrol and diesel.

The party workers carried a bike like a body for the funeral.

Smruti Ranjan Lenka said that if the prices of petrol and diesel are not reduced then the student Congress workers will intensify the protest across the State.