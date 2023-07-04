Unique protest against PC in Odisha! Congress activists offer vegetables over alleged demand of PC  

Cuttack: A video of a group of Congress activists staging a unique protest over alleged demand of PC (percentage commission) has gone viral today. In the video, the Congress workers can be seen offering vegetables and clothes to an executive engineer as PC and requested him to construct a road.

Led by party’s Cuttack district president Manas Chaudhary, some Congress activists and farmers reached the office of Pratap Chandra Chaudhary, the executive engineer of Bhubaneswar Prachi Division and questioned him over non-construction of road to Khandayat village of Cuttack district despite repeated request.

Alleging that the executive engineer was demanding percentage commission for the construction of the road, they offered him vegetables and clothes as PC. What was more interesting was that the protesters forced the executive engineer to sit on his chair, while he was trying to leave the office, and accept the vegetables.

The executive engineer, following the Congress activists’ unique protest against PC, was pleading for innocence and reportedly assured them to fulfill their demand within seven days.