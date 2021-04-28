Bhubaneswar: In an unique one of its kind theft, miscreants have looted a shop by using a JCB in the capital city of Odisha on wee hours of Wednesday.

The looters used the night curfew to the best of their advantage. They looted a CCTV shop by using a JCB to destroy the shops roof and looted goods worth 15 lakh.

The loot has taken place near Chintamaniswar temple area in Bhubaneswar. Around 15 miscreants had come on bikes along with a JCB and given effect to the loot.

The locals and shopkeepers of the area have demanded the arrest of the looters and staged a road blockade. Police has reached the spot and is negotiating with them.