Unique idea to stand in queue for Covid vaccination in Athagarh

Athagarh: Amidst the vaccination drive across Odisha, the people go through various problems in order to get Covid vaccine jabs at the right time. They stand in long queue for hours outside the healthcare centres for the vaccines.

The people of Athagarh block came up with an interesting idea to keep their spot safe in the queue outside the vaccination centres.

Reportedly, a group of people wrote their names on a piece of paper and kept them in a line outside the Community Healthcare Centre (CHC) in Berhampur rather than standing in a queue.

Earlier a similar incident took place in Gurudijhatia area of Athagarh where the locals had kept their respective aadhar cards in a line to avoid standing in a queue.