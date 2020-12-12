Kandhamal: It was a happy day for the grateful father of a KISS student who got a chance to meet the Founder near his native village.

Member of Parliament Dr. Achyuta Samanta is on a visit to the Kandhamal district of Odisha these days. When he was returning to Daringbadi from Tumudibandha he was stopped by a man at Labanya Nagar. It was the grateful man’s request according to which Dr. Samanta got down from the vehicle and talked to him.

The person was one Bipin Pujari, the father of KISS student Santoshi. He was overwhelmed to meet Dr Samanta, the Founder of the institution where his daughter studies.

The man was keen to meet Dr Samanta after knowing about his visit to Kandhamal district. The best thing was, he had brought a few bunches of banana. He gifted the fruit to Dr. Samanta.