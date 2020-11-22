Malkangiri: In what can be considered as something very unique and noble initiative, a group of tribal women in Maoist-affected Malkangiri district have opened a roadside library.

Around 20 young women opened the roadside library near the Arts College in Malkangiri Town. It was inaugurated on Diwali with the aim to inculcate book reading habit among youngsters of the area, who are mostly spending more time with their phones.

The library, which has books that were donated by the women and some locals, offers only on-the-spot reading facility from 6am to 11am and 3pm to 9pm. As many as four girls are managing the library.

Noble initiative of the tribal young women have been highly appreciated by people of all walks of life.