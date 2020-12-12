With an aim to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards the illegal cutting of trees in Similipal National Park of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, an artist from the State has made a portrait of the Prime Minister on a tree.

The artist has been identified as Samarendra Behera. He has made various paintings on trees inside and outside the forest.

Behera is always trying to give a message to society through his pictures so that the environment can be kept safe and clean.

While speaking, to news agency ANI, about the objective behind the portray of Modi on the tree, he said “Through this portrait, I want to offer a prayer to Modi ji to pay attention to illegal felling of trees in this forest. I am a small artist from Mayurbhanj district of Odisha I know that I cannot personally meet my honorable Prime Minister.”

Drawing pictures on trees give the message of saving the environment

Behera also said that he would like to thank the Prime Minister for taking steps for the development and health sector of the country. He said, “That is why I have made his portray on a tree inside the forest to thank him. Also I want to give a message to everyone to save our environment”.