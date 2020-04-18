Puri: Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi has written Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to issue instructions to authorities to hold extensive consultations with Puri Gobardhan Peetha Shankaracharya, Gajapati Maharaj, Sevayats and other related persons on the nature and scale of Rath Yatra for this year.

The holy Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri have deep abiding emotional connect with the lives of Odisha people and devotees of Lord Jagannath across the world. Since ages, Rath yatra is shaping the unique cultural identity of Odisha.

However, in lieu of lock down this year, Rath Yatra celebration may not take place.

Commending Odisha Govt Sarangi wrote — Ï take this opportunity to appreciate that the Government of Odisha, in line with national thinking, is striving to sensitize people to avoid crowded congregation and maintain social distancing to contain the spread of Coroan Virus.

Rath yatra, which is to begin on 23 June 2020, is certainly going to be affected by it, in terms of level of public enthusiasm and scale of participation.

Under this circumstances Sarangir wrote to CM — Ï request you to kindly dispel all misgivings that emerge in the public domain by issuing clear-cut instructions to the authorities in Shree Jagannath Temple Administration to hold extensive consultations with revered HH Jagadguru Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peeth, Puri, respected Gajapati Maharaj, Scholars of Mukti Mandap, Daitapatis temple servitors and others in the light of the prevailing situations before deciding the nature and scale of Rath Yatra celebrations this year.