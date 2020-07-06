Pratap Sarangi

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi in self-quarantine after Odisha MLA tests positive for COVID-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi was in self-quarantine at his official residence in New Delhi on Monday following a meeting with an MLA from Odisha, who has tested positive for COVID-19 , during his recent tour to the State.

Sarangi has shared the dais with Nilagiri MLA in a government programme and at a condolence meeting in Odisha’s Balasore district on July 2 and 3.

Taking to Twitter route, Sarangi said, ” On being informed that MLA Nilagiri has been tested positive for COVID-19 .
I self quarantined myself at my official residence in Delhi as per the guidelines of Union Health Ministry.”

 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Nilagiri Assembly constituency is the first legislator in Odisha to get infected by COVID-19. The MLA said that he had attended a number of meetings in Bhubaneswar and his home constituency, including a meeting of women self-help groups.

So far, the total positive cases in Odisha has reached 9,526.

