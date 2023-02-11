Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visits late Nab Das’s family

Jharsuguda: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and MP Suresh Pujari paid a visit to slain Odisha Health Minister Nab Das’s family members at his residence in Sarbahal here.

The Union Minister met with Naba’s family members and expressed his condolences for the demise of the late minister. Dharmendra advised them to be patient in these times of sorrow.

Health Minister Nava Das was shot dead on January 29. A police ASI Gopal Das shot the minister when he was on his way to Brajrajnagar to attend a function. Gopal admitted that he shot Nab. However, why he took this drastic step has not been known yet.