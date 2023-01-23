Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to contest for elections in 2024!

Bhubaneswar: If recent media reports are to be believed, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will contest elections in 2024.

After a recent interaction with a popular national media channel, there were a lot of discussions about Pradhan contesting in the upcoming election in 2023.

He recently told a national media channel that he will contest in the elections if the party allows him to do so. He further added that, he has requested the party to consider his request in this regard.

Now the question arises, if Dharmendra will fight in the 2024 general elections, from which seat will he fight? Discussions have started in the political circles about whether he will be a candidate from Dhenkanal or Sambalpur Lok Sabha seats.

It is worth mentioning that, Dharmendra is now a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh.

