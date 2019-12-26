Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Dedicates Nayagarh Town-Mahipur New Rail Line

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan today dedicated the new rail line between Nayagarh Town and Mahipur under Khurda-Balangir Rail Line at a function held at Nayagarh Town railway station.

The 11.9 km long new railway line between Nayagarh Town and Mahipur station is a part of Khurda-Balangir project. There is one major bridge, 37 minor bridges, one road over bridge (ROB) and 11 Road Under Bridges (RUBs) constructed under this new section.

“ It may be noted that Railways has expedited the work from both the ends of the project, i.e., Khurda Road and Balangir. Altogether, 92 Kms of rail line out of total 289 Kms under this project has already been completed,” said a Railway official.

The services of 58429/58430 and 58431/58432 Khurda Road-Nayagarh Town-Khurda Road Passenger trains has been extended up to Mahipur railway station.

58429 Khurda Road-Mahipur Passenger will leave Khurda Road at 2015hrs and will reach at Mahipur at 2215hrs. In the return direction, 58430 Mahipur-Khurda Road Passenger will leave Mahipur at 0430hrs and will arrive at Khurda Road at 0645hrs.

Similarly, 58431 Khurda Road-Mahipur Passenger will leave Khurda Road at 0820hrs and will reach at Mahipur at 1015hrs. In the return direction, 58432 Mahipur-Khurda Road Passenger will leave Mahipur at 1045hrs and will arrive at Khurda Road at 1245hrs.