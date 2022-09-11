Union Minister Ashwini Choubey visits Nandankanan Zoo, names lion and tiger cubs

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Ashwini Choubey visited Nandankanan Zoological Park here today and named a lion cub and tiger cub.

Choubey reportedly named the tiger cub as Himansi and the lion cub as Kamini. He also hailed two caretakers namely Hemant and Prashant for taking care of the cubs, which were born in March earlier this year, like their mothers. Besides, he promised to give rewards to both Hemant and Prashant for their service.

Ashwini Choubey also visited the animal hospital and expressed his happiness over the facilities it has. He also witnessed the treatment of Manju, a cheetah. Similarly, he saw the one-year-old lion cub Barsha and toured the pangolin training center.

Apart from interacting with the officials of the Nandankanan Zoo and lauding their efforts and calling the zoo a haven for the animals, the Union Minister also promised to provide all support to convert the zoo into a world-class facility.

Earlier today, the Minister of State for #Environment, #Forest and #ClimateChange, Shri @AshwiniKChoubey visited the #Nandankanan Zoological Park in #Bhubaneswar, #Odisha. The minister interacted with the zoo officials and congratulated them for their exemplary work. pic.twitter.com/j9SCuUo3Hd — PIB in Odisha (@PIBBhubaneswar) September 11, 2022

It is to be noted here that the Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change is on a three-day Odisha tour to attend several programs.