Ashwini Choubey names lion and tiger cubs

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey visits Nandankanan Zoo, names lion and tiger cubs

By Subadh Nayak 0

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Ashwini Choubey visited Nandankanan Zoological Park here today and named a lion cub and tiger cub.

Choubey reportedly named the tiger cub as Himansi and the lion cub as Kamini. He also hailed two caretakers namely Hemant and Prashant for taking care of the cubs, which were born in March earlier this year, like their mothers. Besides, he promised to give rewards to both Hemant and Prashant for their service.

Ashwini Choubey also visited the animal hospital and expressed his happiness over the facilities it has. He also witnessed the treatment of Manju, a cheetah. Similarly, he saw the one-year-old lion cub Barsha and toured the pangolin training center.

Apart from interacting with the officials of the Nandankanan Zoo and lauding their efforts and calling the zoo a haven for the animals, the Union Minister also promised to provide all support to convert the zoo into a world-class facility.

It is to be noted here that the Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change is on a three-day Odisha tour to attend several programs.

You might also like
State

Pakistan faces shortage of fever medicines amid dengue outbreak

State

Puri: Young girl’s hanging body found from lodge, suicide note for organ donation…

State

Achyuta Samanta unanimously elected as President of Odisha Volleyball Association

State

Rain in Odisha: IMD issues Orange Warning for 10 districts, Yellow Warning for 18…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.