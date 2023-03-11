Union Minister Amit Shah to visit Odisha on March 26

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Odisha on March 26, informed state BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar on Saturday.

According to Samantsinghar, Shah will come to Odisha on a one-day visit and take part in different programs before returning to New Delhi in the evening on the same day.

The Union Home Minister will first visit the Akhandalamani shrine at Aradi in Bhadrak district and then address party workers of seven assembly segments of Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency at Saanlapur in the district.

Shah is also slated to hold an important meeting with senior party leaders and other office-bearers of Odisha BJP at the parry’s State headquarters office in Bhubaneswar.